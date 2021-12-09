Adam Cole On Backstory Of Putting Together His AEW Theme Song, How Fan Interaction Plays Huge Role

In a recent interview on Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker, Adam Cole discussed the backstory behind how his AEW theme song was created, how fan interaction plays a huge role in making the song more exciting, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Adam Cole on the backstory behind how his AEW theme song was created: “I have such a big backstory with this that I don’t think I’ve talked about yet. I did talk extensively, and by extensively, I mean over a few day period, because that whole process before I ended up showing up at All Out was actually a lot shorter than people realize. I talked to Mikey Rukus, the guy responsible for making the song, and I explained to him, ‘Hey man, I want the song to have a Rage Against the Machine vibe.’ Also, I came out to the song called ‘Something For You’ in Ring of Honor which is a song that a lot of people really liked. I loved the baseline and how heavy the drums are in that song. I said, ‘If there’s a way that we can get that in there as well, that would be incredible.’ Of course, Rukus, like the genius he is, came up with this song that is just incredible. I remember being unsure if I wanted lyrics in the song because forever I had used, at least for my four-year period in NXT, there were barely any lyrics in the Shock The System song, so I had become accustomed to that. And then when I heard his lyrics, I’m like, ‘Oh my God. This is perfect.’”

On how fan interaction plays a huge role in making the song more exciting: “A lot of people may not remember this, but in the first few weeks, I actually did not have a cue for ‘The Boom’ in the song because I remember not being sure, and this was on me, this wasn’t on him, but I remember not being sure if I wanted that cue and thinking, ‘Maybe I’ll just come out to the song, however long the ramp is, whatever the situation is, I can get up and do it and they’ll do it with me.’ But the fans had made it very, very clear that they wanted a point for that in the song, so we put it in there and it was perfect. He absolutely knocked it out of the park. What else really helps too because I notice this about wrestling, is the fans have been so excellent, it automatically makes the song more exciting. If you hear a song combined with a massive crowd reaction, it automatically is like, ‘Oh, this song is sick’, because it takes you to that place. But then on top of that, if you listen to the song by itself, it is a really cool song, so shout out to Mikey Rukus for doing an excellent job.”

