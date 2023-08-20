Adam Cole & Britt Baker Had Busy Travel Night, Arrived At AEW Collision Just Before Baker’s Match

Adam Cole and Britt Baker had a busy day yesterday and arrived at AEW Collision just ahead of Baker’s match on the show. Fightful Select reports that the two attended the KultureCity KultureBall event where Cole received the Human Highlight Award for his working through his injuries to return to the ring. AEW has had a relationship with KultureCity that was started by Brandi Rhodes.

The report notes that the two flew from the event in Lexington, Kentucky to the Collision taping, where they arrived minutes before Baker’s Rampage match alongside Hikaru Shida against Toni Storm and Saraya. Cole appeared in front of the crowd after the taping, which included tapings for Rampage and ROH TV.

Cole posted to Twitter to comment on his award, as you can see below: