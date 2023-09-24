Adam Cole Set To Compete At Deadlock Pro Wrestling Show In November

Adam Cole is heading to Deadlock Pro Wrestling for the company’s November 12th event. The AEW star made an appearance in a video on DPW’s latest episode, where Chris Danger cut an in-ring promo and said that Cole hadn’t answered the challenge he made last month. Fightful reports the the lights went out right after that and Cole appeared on the Tron in a video message, noting that he accepted the challenge.

Cole and Danger (aka DenkOps) have done several online gaming streams together in the past.