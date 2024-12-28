– During a recent interview with Going Ringside, AEW star Adam Cole discussed Toni Storm returning to AEW and suffering from some type of amnesia or memory loss. Cole speculated that Storm might be attempting to process her trauma of the betrayal by Mariah May and losing the AEW Women’s World Title earlier this year.

He said on Storm (via Fightful), “I don’t know what’s going on with Toni Storm. Clearly, she went through a very traumatic thing, so maybe she’s trying to process all of that.” He added, “Yeah, I don’t know, I hope Toni Storm figures out what is going on with Toni Storm soon because she’s very talented.”

Storm will be in action for the Zero Hour pre-show of AEW Worlds End later tonight. She’ll be competing against Leila Grey. Tonight’s event is being held at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.