Adam Cole Promises The Undisputed Era Will Reign Supreme in 2021
January 21, 2021 | Posted by
Adam Cole has made a vow regarding the Undisputed Era’s fortunes in the coming year. Cole took to Twitter on Thursday night to make a pledge that the group will dominate the coming year, posting:
“2021 promise. No matter what, #UndisputedERA reigns supreme. #AdamColeBayBay”
Currently Cole and Roderick Strong are focusing on their participation in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, while Kyle O’Reilly has been chasing Finn Balor and the NXT Championship.
2021 promise. No matter what, #UndisputedERA reigns supreme. #AdamColeBayBay pic.twitter.com/lfjDpJzt5N
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) January 22, 2021
