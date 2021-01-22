wrestling / News

Adam Cole Promises The Undisputed Era Will Reign Supreme in 2021

January 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Cole WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House

Adam Cole has made a vow regarding the Undisputed Era’s fortunes in the coming year. Cole took to Twitter on Thursday night to make a pledge that the group will dominate the coming year, posting:

“2021 promise. No matter what, #UndisputedERA reigns supreme. #AdamColeBayBay”

Currently Cole and Roderick Strong are focusing on their participation in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, while Kyle O’Reilly has been chasing Finn Balor and the NXT Championship.

