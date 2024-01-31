– During a recent interview with The Lethbridge Herald, AEW star Adam Copeland spoke about his career, not wanting to recreate the TLC matches with Christian Cage, and more. Below are some highlights:

Adam Copeland on not wanting to bring back his TLC matches with Cage: “People say (they want to see it), but no, actually stop and think about it for a second. We were in our early 20s when we did those matches. We’re in our 50s now. Leave it in a very good place in memory, and let us do what we do now, which is tell better stories.”

On being reocgnized as Ares from Percy Jackson: “It’s been kind of surreal. They come up to me and are like, ‘Are you?’ And I’m used to people saying, ‘Are you Edge?’ or ‘Are you Adam Copeland?’ But now it’s, ‘Are you Ares?’”

On wanting to play Sabretooth in Marvel’s X-Men: “It’s just a matter of, again, what’s going to be fun? Would it be fun to play Sabretooth in X-Men? Heck yeah, it would. That sounds like a blast. But I take it as it comes. I don’t put any pressure on myself to go knocking down doors for the next gig.”

On AEW allowing him to do different things now: “It allows me to try different things that I wouldn’t have tried in my matches before. When I was with WWE and how I was being used, it was basically, just come back and do the greatest hits. And that’s great. But it also gets boring, and I like challenges.”