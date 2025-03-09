Cope Saw Recovery From Broken Leg As a Challenge, Calls AEW Run a ‘Bonus’ To His Career

Cope recently reflected on how he approached his recovery from injury last year and his mindset toward his AEW run. Cope, who challenges Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Revolution tonight, spoke with Jon Alba on Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On enjoying his AEW run: “All of this is bonus, like all of this was not supposed to happen. So I look at it as it’s all extra, it’s all like it’s all wonderful sweet toppings on the Sundae you know? So because of that, I don’t really get melancholy about it because A, nobody’s come back from this injury, so the fact that I was able to, and to be able to do what I’ve done in that time, and the dance partners that I’ve been able to get in there with and try and create some stories with, man, it’s all bonus. Like the second I walked out at the [Royal] Rumble, it was a success to me, the thing was instantly a success because I got back. Everything else on top of that has…yeah, it’s just been extra.”

On coming back from his injury last year: “I approach it like a challenge you know? I don’t let it bum me out or anything, it’s just like ‘okay well we’re here again. Surgery, more plates, more screws.’ This one was another plate and seven more screws, add it to the list. I don’t know where I’m at screw wise but I think I’m over 20 now. It’s just part of it man, I mean you get into this know you’re not going to come out of it unscathed, like you are going to get grazed with the bullet multiple, multiple times, and especially if you’re trying to do it at a level that–I want to try and do it at the very top level I can while I can, and that means there’s going to be fallout certain times.”