wrestling / News

Adam Page on Tonight’s Dynamite: ‘I Am Wrestling a Man Whose Name Is Just the Number Five’

July 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Double or Nothing Adam Page Stadium Stampede

As noted, Adam Page is facing Five of The Dark Order on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. He commented on the match on Twitter ahead of tonight’s show. He wrote, “tonight i am wrestling a man whose name is just the number five on tnt at 8pm.” You can view his tweet below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Page, AEW Dynamite, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading