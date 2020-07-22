Adam Page on Tonight’s Dynamite: ‘I Am Wrestling a Man Whose Name Is Just the Number Five’

– As noted, Adam Page is facing Five of The Dark Order on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. He commented on the match on Twitter ahead of tonight’s show. He wrote, “tonight i am wrestling a man whose name is just the number five on tnt at 8pm.” You can view his tweet below.

