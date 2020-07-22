Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite

There are no themed episodes for NXT or AEW Dynamite tonight but the Wednesday Night War continues between the two shows. Dynamite will include:

* Falls Count Anywhere: The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and the Blade

* TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. TBA

* Hangman Page vs. Five of the Dark Order

* Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy

* Diamante vs. Ivelisse Velez

* MJF in action

* Jon Moxley will speak

* Taz and Brian Cage have an announcement

Meanwhile, NXT will feature:

* William Regal has a big announcement

* Dominik Dijakovic vs. Karrion Kross

* Killian Dain vs. Dexter Lumis