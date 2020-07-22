wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite
July 22, 2020 | Posted by
There are no themed episodes for NXT or AEW Dynamite tonight but the Wednesday Night War continues between the two shows. Dynamite will include:
* Falls Count Anywhere: The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and the Blade
* TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. TBA
* Hangman Page vs. Five of the Dark Order
* Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy
* Diamante vs. Ivelisse Velez
* MJF in action
* Jon Moxley will speak
* Taz and Brian Cage have an announcement
Meanwhile, NXT will feature:
* William Regal has a big announcement
* Dominik Dijakovic vs. Karrion Kross
* Killian Dain vs. Dexter Lumis
