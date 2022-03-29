wrestling / News
Adam Priest Announced For BATTLESLAM: VENDETTA
March 29, 2022 | Posted by
A new competitor is set for BATTLESLAM: VENDETTA in Adam Priest. Baron Black announced on Tuesday that Priest, who appeared at TERMINUS’ events, will be part of the show.
Priest joins a lineup that includes Darius Martin, Max Caster, Lee Moriarty, Angelica Risk, Leon Ruff, and Janai Kai, as well as live performances from Josiah Williams and Pastor Troy. The show takes place on April 24th in Atlanta, Georgia. Matches have yet to be announced.
Pro Wrestling & Hip Hop collides in Atlanta
Adam Priest is BLAZIN'‼️in action at @BattleSlam_ VENDETTA
🎟https://t.co/Jq0RJPnSEf pic.twitter.com/hyKZFv7VEJ
— Baron Black (@TheEmpBruh) March 29, 2022
