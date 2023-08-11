Adam Priest On His Experience At May ROH Taping, Says He’ll Be Back

Adam Priest worked a ROH taping in May, and he said he will be back for more. The indie star recently spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight and talked about working the taping and noted that it wasn’t particularly different than working AEW Dark and Elevation tapings.

“It wasn’t much different,” Priest said. “I will be back. They did the tapings in Orlando and they only had one other set of ROH tapings, so it was very fresh and I don’t think they had an idea of exactly what they were going to do. Now, with Collision tied in with Ring of Honor and you see the different groups with certain shows, things are a little bit different and you might see me there sooner rather than later.”

He continued, “It wasn’t much different than the Dark and Elevation of before when I was there. Some things got ironed out and it will be different going forward. You’ll get a more ROH style, or what people perceive as ROH, going forward. That’s just me from the outside looking in and hearing people talk.”