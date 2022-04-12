Adam Scherr, Buff Bagwell Spar On Twitter After Bagwell Makes Joke About CYN

Adam Scherr and Buff Bagwell had a brief Twitter feud after Bagwell made a joke about Control Your Narrative. Bagwell posted to Twitter on Tuesday initially to write:

“I just joined CYN. Wait, never mind, it was just gas.”

Scherr saw the joke and, to say the least, things escalated quickly. The former Braun Strowman replied to the post, including a screenshot of a story about Bagwell’s DUI charges and writing:

“Funny you gonna try and throw shade cause what you think it’s the cool thing to do. You wanna look edgy?? Cause you sure were a mark asking to take a picture with me. You should probably worry about your narrative.”

Scherr take another shot at Bagwell until Buff finally fired back with a pic of Strowman’s own DUI arrest, replying:

“Should I have done it on the water?. Adam Scherr, something about glass houses. I’m open about my past mistakes, and tend not to bring others up against them. You got offended because I made a joke about something I didn’t even know you were part of because I didn’t know you. “My agent wanted me to get a picture with you, it was no different than any other fan I took a picture with that weekend.”

The two went back and forth a little more before quashing the matter, as you can see below:

Funny you gonna try and throw shade casue what you think it’s the cool thing to do. You wanna look edgy?? Cause you sure were a mark asking to take a picture with me. You should probably worry about your narrative. pic.twitter.com/9nxzYKDw42 — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) April 12, 2022

It’s sad isn’t it. Also imagine being someone defending those actions like they are ok. — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) April 12, 2022

My agent wanted me to get a picture with you, it was no different than any other fan I took a picture with that weekend. — Marcus Bagwell 🎩 (@Marcbuffbagwell) April 12, 2022

And I’ll man up right now and admit I came at you to hard. I went for the kill. And shouldn’t have. I understand you didn’t know I was apart of CYN. But imagine you being one of the boys taking shots at a place giving work to other wrestlers. — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) April 12, 2022