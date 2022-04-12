wrestling / News

Adam Scherr, Buff Bagwell Spar On Twitter After Bagwell Makes Joke About CYN

April 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Braun Strowman Raw 8-26-19 Adam Scherr Image Credit: WWE

Adam Scherr and Buff Bagwell had a brief Twitter feud after Bagwell made a joke about Control Your Narrative. Bagwell posted to Twitter on Tuesday initially to write:

“I just joined CYN. Wait, never mind, it was just gas.”

Scherr saw the joke and, to say the least, things escalated quickly. The former Braun Strowman replied to the post, including a screenshot of a story about Bagwell’s DUI charges and writing:

“Funny you gonna try and throw shade cause what you think it’s the cool thing to do. You wanna look edgy?? Cause you sure were a mark asking to take a picture with me. You should probably worry about your narrative.”

Scherr take another shot at Bagwell until Buff finally fired back with a pic of Strowman’s own DUI arrest, replying:

“Should I have done it on the water?. Adam Scherr, something about glass houses. I’m open about my past mistakes, and tend not to bring others up against them. You got offended because I made a joke about something I didn’t even know you were part of because I didn’t know you.

“My agent wanted me to get a picture with you, it was no different than any other fan I took a picture with that weekend.”

The two went back and forth a little more before quashing the matter, as you can see below:

