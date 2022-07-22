wrestling / News
Adam Scherr Okay After Apparent Traffic Collision
In a post on Twitter, Adam Scherr posted a photo of the aftermath of a traffic collision that he was seemingly involved in. It shows a destroyed truck and boat, but Scherr noted that all of the people got out of it okay.
He wrote: “Always count your blessings. Trucks and boats can be replaced. Everyone walked away from this ok. Thankful the lord was watching over us. #Blessed”
Always count your blessings. Trucks and boats can be replaced. Everyone walked away from this ok. Thankful the lord was watching over us. #Blessed pic.twitter.com/s09EgFbrEv
— Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) July 21, 2022
