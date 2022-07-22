wrestling / News

Adam Scherr Okay After Apparent Traffic Collision

July 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Adam Scherr Smackdown Braun Strowman Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Adam Scherr posted a photo of the aftermath of a traffic collision that he was seemingly involved in. It shows a destroyed truck and boat, but Scherr noted that all of the people got out of it okay.

He wrote: “Always count your blessings. Trucks and boats can be replaced. Everyone walked away from this ok. Thankful the lord was watching over us. #Blessed

