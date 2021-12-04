Adele Thinks She Would Cry if She Met The Rock, Discusses Her Wrestling Fandom

– During a recent appearance on Nikkie Tutorials, popstar and singer Adele revealed her fandom for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, noting how she was a big fan of him during his WWE days, and she expressed how much she’d like to meet him (via Hollywood Life).

Adele said on wanting to meet The Rock, “Someone I’ve never met that I think I would actually cry — is The Rock! But I know he goes by Dwayne Johnson now.”

The singer has actually been a fan of The Rock since his days as one of the top stars in WWE. She added, “I was the biggest wrestling fan when I was younger…he sent me flowers the other day because he and his wife couldn’t make my show.”

You can see the video of Adele where she talks about Dwayne Johnson below: