Adidas Challenging Logo and Trademark for Vince McMahon’s Alpha Entertainment

– PWInsider reports that clothing and sneaker company Adidas is challenging Vince McMahon’s trademark for Alpha Entertainment, the new entity he’s using to relaunch the XFL that was announced last year. According to the report, a number of Adidas’ subsidiary companies have requested time from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to oppose Alpha Entertainment trademarking its logo.

Adidas is reportedly arguing that Alpha’s logo is infringing on the one for Adidas. Currently, Adidas will have until March 6, 2019 to file an opposite or request another question.

It was previously reported in April 2018 that all six of the XFL trademarks that Alpha Entertainment applied to register for were given an initial refusal by USPTO. That refusal was due to the likelihood of confusing from similar XFL trademarks being held by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).