wrestling / News

AEW News: Adam Cole & reDRagon Take Out Hangman Page on Dynamite, Nyla Rose Attacks Thunder Rosa

March 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Cole AEW Dynamite 3-23-22 Image Credit: AEW

– Adam Cole and reDRagon were able to beat down Hangman Page on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On Wednesday’s episode, Cole defeated Jay Lethal with the help of a low blow and then called out Page. Page came down to the ring and attacked Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly but ended up being taken out:

– Thunder Rosa was attacked by Nyla Rose during a promo celebrating last week’s AEW Women’s World Championship win on tonight’s show:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Cole, AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page, reDragon, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading