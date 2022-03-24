wrestling / News
AEW News: Adam Cole & reDRagon Take Out Hangman Page on Dynamite, Nyla Rose Attacks Thunder Rosa
– Adam Cole and reDRagon were able to beat down Hangman Page on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On Wednesday’s episode, Cole defeated Jay Lethal with the help of a low blow and then called out Page. Page came down to the ring and attacked Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly but ended up being taken out:
#reDRagon and @adamcolepro descending on #AEW World Champion #Hangman @theadampage like jackals! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/yvkeKM8qVS
– Thunder Rosa was attacked by Nyla Rose during a promo celebrating last week’s AEW Women’s World Championship win on tonight’s show:
The #NativeBeast @NylaRoseBeast is set on reclaiming her championship from #AEW Women's World Champion @thunderrosa22! Tune in to #AEWDynamite on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/yOTgu5Oui4
