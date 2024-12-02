Various News: AEW All In: Texas Pre-Sale Code, New AJ Lee & Aimee Garcia Comic

– The pre-sale code is online for AEW All In: Texas. The pre-sale for the July 12th, 2025 PPV is currently ongoing, and PWInsider reports that the pre-sale code is INS5TX.

The show will take place in Arlington and the link for the pre-sale is here.

– The first volume of AJ Lee and Aimee Garcia’s comic book series is set to release in May of 2025. Day of the Dead Girl, Volume 1, arrives in May from Manga Comix. The series is described as follows: