Various News: AEW All In: Texas Pre-Sale Code, New AJ Lee & Aimee Garcia Comic
– The pre-sale code is online for AEW All In: Texas. The pre-sale for the July 12th, 2025 PPV is currently ongoing, and PWInsider reports that the pre-sale code is INS5TX.
The show will take place in Arlington and the link for the pre-sale is here.
– The first volume of AJ Lee and Aimee Garcia’s comic book series is set to release in May of 2025. Day of the Dead Girl, Volume 1, arrives in May from Manga Comix. The series is described as follows:
Buffy the Vampire Slayer meets The X-Files with a Latinx twist!
Death is never the end of the story. Coroner Sam Castillo will learn this the hard way, when a supernatural serial killer targets her hometown just as she moves back. A skeptical woman of science, Sam butts heads with her spiritual mother Ana, a leader of a witch coven specializing in Brujeria. But when the coven’s Brujas start turning up murdered, Sam and Ana must work together to find the killer and save their town’s Day of the Dead festival from turning into an occult bloodbath. As if sharing a bathroom with her mom wasn’t hard enough.
The writing team of New York Times bestselling author and retired professional wrestler A.J. Mendez (Crazy Is My Superpower) & writer and actress Aimee Garcia (Dungeons & Dragons: At the Spine of the World) and Spanish artist Belén Culebras take you on the journey of a skeptic coming to grips with her supernatural heritage.
