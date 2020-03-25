wrestling / News
AEW Announces Drinking Game For Tonight’s Dynamite, Jimmy Havoc Comments
All Elite Wrestling has announced a special drinking game for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, but you’ll have to pay attention to Cody’s commentary. The rules are:
* Every time Cody says ‘wait a minute’ on commentary, take a drink.
* If Cody says ‘wait a minute’ more than once in a row, chug for five seconds.
Cody’s opponent for tonight, Jimmy Havoc, had this to say about it: “We have a drinking game in England too, it’s called drinking. The rules are simple – You drink when you want. It’s cute that he thinks he’ll be able to talk ok after the match tomorrow. I hope he’s ok to lift his own drinks too. Cheers.”
📣 PSA: @CodyRhodes is hopping on commentary during tomorrow's #AEWDynamite and we're going to play a drinking game! The rules are simple 🍻 pic.twitter.com/hwa5mjMttW
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 24, 2020
We have a drinking game in England too, it’s called drinking. The rules are simple – You drink when you want.
It’s cute that he thinks he’ll be able to talk ok after the match tomorrow. I hope he’s ok to lift his own drinks too. Cheers 🍻
— Jimmy Havoc (@JimmyHavoc) March 25, 2020
