AEW Announces Drinking Game For Tonight’s Dynamite, Jimmy Havoc Comments

All Elite Wrestling has announced a special drinking game for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, but you’ll have to pay attention to Cody’s commentary. The rules are:

* Every time Cody says ‘wait a minute’ on commentary, take a drink.

* If Cody says ‘wait a minute’ more than once in a row, chug for five seconds.

Cody’s opponent for tonight, Jimmy Havoc, had this to say about it: “We have a drinking game in England too, it’s called drinking. The rules are simple – You drink when you want. It’s cute that he thinks he’ll be able to talk ok after the match tomorrow. I hope he’s ok to lift his own drinks too. Cheers.”

📣 PSA: @CodyRhodes is hopping on commentary during tomorrow's #AEWDynamite and we're going to play a drinking game! The rules are simple 🍻 pic.twitter.com/hwa5mjMttW — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 24, 2020