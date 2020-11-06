wrestling / News
AEW Announces Special Episode of AEW Dark, Seven Matches Set
November 5, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has announced a special episode of AEW Dark to take place on Friday, which feature a seven match card. You can see the lineup below for the show, which starts at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on the official AEW YouTube account:
* Sean Maluta & RYZIN vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson
* Trevor Read vs. Ricky Starks
* Tesha Price vs. Big Swole
* Matt Sydal vs. Christopher Daniels
* Lee Johnson vs. Chuck Taylor
* Griff Garrison vs. Ariel Dominguez
* Brandon Cutler vs. Michael Nakazawa
We have a special #AEWDark episode ready for your viewing pleasure tomorrow night at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel here ➡️ https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe. pic.twitter.com/1Q8zBCSwgJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 6, 2020
