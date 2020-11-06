AEW Announces Special Episode of AEW Dark, Seven Matches Set

AEW has announced a special episode of AEW Dark to take place on Friday, which feature a seven match card. You can see the lineup below for the show, which starts at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on the official AEW YouTube account:

* Sean Maluta & RYZIN vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson

* Trevor Read vs. Ricky Starks

* Tesha Price vs. Big Swole

* Matt Sydal vs. Christopher Daniels

* Lee Johnson vs. Chuck Taylor

* Griff Garrison vs. Ariel Dominguez

* Brandon Cutler vs. Michael Nakazawa