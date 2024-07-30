AEW Battle of the Belts XI Gets Lowest Viewership In History

It was a bad night for AEW on Saturday. Not only did Collision lose 90,000 viewers from the week before, but Battle of the Belts XI had the lowest viewership in series history.

The eleventh special drew 308,000 viewers, down significantly from Battle of the Belts X in April, which had 422,000 viewers. The show had an 0.09 in the key 18-49 demographic, also down from the 0.11 from the previous edition.

The main competition for the night was Olympics coverage on NBC.