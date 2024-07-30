AEW Collision Drops Significantly in Viewership, Rating Also Down

Wrestlenomics reports that last Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision fell significantly in viewership from the week before, with the 18-49 rating also down. The show had 382,000 viewers, losing 90,000 viewers from the previous week’s 472,000.

Meanwhile the show had an 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.15.

The main competition for the night was Olympics coverage on NBC and the UFC 304 prelims on ESPN.