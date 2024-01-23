wrestling / News

AEW News: This Week’s Being the Dark Order, Kevin Matthews Attends Sundance Film Festival

January 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Being the Dark Order Image Source: Being The Elite

– This week’s episode of Being the Dark Order is online. You can see the video, titled “Substitute,” below:

PWInsider reports that AEW Coach Kevin Matthews was in attendance at the Sundance Film Festival last week. Matthews place the heavy for a mobster in the film Ponyboi, which is directed by Esteban Arango and was a nominee for the Grand Jury Prize in the Dramatic competition. The film stars Dylan O’Brien, Indya Moore, and River Gallo and is described as follows:

Unfolding over the course of Valentine’s Day in New Jersey, a young intersex sex worker must run from the mob after a drug deal goes sideways, forcing him to confront his past.

