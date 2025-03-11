AEW Collision Being Split Into Two Parts Later This Month

– Per TNT’s official schedule, AEW Collision is being split and airing in two parts on back-to-back nights later this month due to NCAA March Madness. Part 1 of AEW Collision will air for one hour on Saturday, March 22 at following NCAA Basketball. Then, Part 2 of that weekend’s AEW Collision will air for one hour following NCAA Basketball on Sunday, March 23. Both parts will air via delay on TNT.

AEW will tape that weekend’s edition of Collision on Wednesday, March 19 along with Dynamite at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.