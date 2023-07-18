– Wrestlenomics has the numbers for last Saturday’s double-header of AEW shows with Collision and Battle of the Belts VII airing back-to-back and live on TNT. Collision saw a very slight drop in numbers from last week.

Saturday’s new edition of AEW Collision, featuring the finals of the Owen Hart Cup, averaged 579,000 viewers. It was only a tiny drop in viewership from last week’s show, which drew 579,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key demo, Collision drew a 0.20 rating. The rating was slightly down from last week’s number, which was 0.21.

The pairing with Collision definitely helped the numbers for Battle of the Belts VII. The latest edition of the quarterly AEW on TNT specials saw a significant increase in the numbers from Battle of the Belts VI. Battle of the Belts VII averaged 524,000 viewers, so it wasn’t a huge drop from the average for Collision.

For comparison, Battle of the Belts VI on TNT in April averaged 415,000 viewers. Battle of the Belts V in January averaged 409,000 viewers.

In the key ratings demo, Battle of the Belts VII averaged a 0.15 rating. That’s up slightly from the 0.14 rating for Battle of the Belts VI. Meanwhile, Battle of the Belts V in January 0.11 rating.

Rankings data for Saturday cable original programming is not yet available.