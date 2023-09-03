Sanders’ AEW Collision Review 09.02.23  

Lee Sanders here! What a day, what a day! CM Punk fired from AEW! If you want to know my thoughts check out my breaking news piece giving an in-depth look by clicking here. Meantime, busy Saturday as we got WWE PAYBACK, and AEW Collision! Let’s talk Collision!

AEW Collision opens up with Tony Khan in a serious tone talking about how he had to make a difficult decision in terminating CM Punk. It endangered staff as he’s been going to wrestling shows for over thirty years, producing shows for over four years now, and he’s never seen or experienced anything like that. Khan talks about how he felt his safety, and life was in danger. No one should feel this way including his staff as termination came at the recommendation of his legal counsel and discipline community. He promises there’s going to be a great Collision tonight and ALL OUT as the company continues breaking new ground.

After the Collision Show Intro (which was quickly edited to remove Punk for those curious), Tony Schiavone is in the ring and already we can hear the Chicago crowd chanting CM Punk, as Tony introduces Ricky Starks into the ring. Tony talks about how out of Ricky ‘s fricking mind he is for challenging the seventy year old Ricky The Dragon Steamboat in a strap match at ALL OUT tomorrow night. Starks is upset at the fact it seems every time he reaches a certain point in his career, he has to start over but it’s okay because he continues scratching, and clawing. Starks messes up his promo as he takes the moment to give Big Bill props for overcoming his addiction and becoming better, having starting over his career himself. Ricky is upset that he watched ALL IN and he wasn’t on the card. Ricky will be damned if he misses another opportunity in his career again as that’s why he challenged Dragon at ALL OUT. Ricky is calling his shot as he demands an answer from Steamboat on if he’ll accept the challenge or not. Steamboat comes down to the ring looking very serious and determined. Steamboat talks about how he heard on social media about this strap match. Steamboat gives Starks credit for talking a big game as he got ahold of an AEW contract for this match. Steamboat wanted to make sure that the pen talks on the paper and not the mouth, as Steamboat demands Starks sign the contract. Starks signs it as Steamboat as he talks about all the names people know him by but they also know…this guy…IT’S THE AMERICAN DRAGON BRYAN DANIELSON!!! Danielson is back to a huge pop from the crowd as apparently Danielson signs the contract! The contract says dragon but doesn’t clarify which dragon! Oh this is nice folks as Starks talks about how if this is the bed he’s going to lay in, he’s going to get real comfortable. What a great match to add at the last minute and with all things considered.

Jon Moxley joins us now as 31 men have failed in taking out Orange Cassidy, who’s becoming the most winningest wrestler in modern history. Moxley is still upset that Cassidy beat him once already as there’s always another chance. It’s a once in a lifetime as Cassidy is on the run of a lifetime. Moxley can smell b.s from a mile away and the real thing as he thinks Cassidy just might be the real thing. Moxley ain’t going to target Cassidy’s limbs, no, he’s target the soul, will to survive, Will to be in AEW. When it gets really hard, will Cassidy look for a way out? A lot of people believe in Cassidy as Moxley doesn’t want for him to disappoint the wrestling fans. Want a promo!

MATCH 1: AEW Trios Championships-The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn(c) vs Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, and Daniel Garcia

Bowens and Angelo lock it up and Bowens takes him out with a flurry of right hands. Garcia is tagged as Gunn is tagged in now. Gunn with a wrist lock that gets reversed as he takes a chop to the chest. Garcia starts dancing as Gunn misses a chop as Garcia begins dancing again. Gunn is about to clock him silly when Garcia tells him to stop, and suck it! Gunn decks him hard in the jaw as Garcia falls to his knees. In the position Garcia is in it looks like he’s the on sucking! Gunn starts gyrating his crotch on Garcia’s face as Bowens is tagged back in. Bowens is piledrived to the canvas as Garcia slaps on the dragon submission hold as Gunn breaks it up in time as we head into our first set of ad breaks. We are back as Bowens has been isolated during the break as he’s struggling to get to Caster. Bowens pulls off enziguri to make the tag to Caster! Caster who a series of clotheslines and a body splash over the top rope. Caster with a crossbody on Garcia to get a two count. Garcia with a one-handled slam as Menard tags himself in unexpectedly. Menard with a chop as the two go bouncing off the ropes after a serie of swing and misses to knock each other down at the same time. Bowens with the tag to Billy Gunn who’s tossing them outside the ring, left and right. Gunn with a punch to Hager and the fam as we on Menard as Bowens delivers a catch and release on him as Caster delivers the mic drop to end this opener.

Winner:The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn (14:00)

Rating:***

Great opener!

Dark Order with Lexi as they talk about coming for the ROH tag titles as they want those titles to shove down the throats of the naysayers who feel they shouldn’t be in wrestling. This is a proving ground moment for them as they must seize the opportunity and silence the critics once and for all.

We are back as Tony catches up with Starks who’s upset that he has to face Danielson as once again the obstacles are stacked against him. He’s okay with that as he’s feeling confident he’ll go into ALL OUT and defeat Danielson.

MATCH 2: Aussie Open vs Komander and Nick Wayne

Nick and Fletcher kick things off as he catches Fletcher with a series of dropkicks and an armdrag. Komander is tagged now as Mark Davis is tagged as well. Komander botches a spot where he comes from the top rope and barely lands into the hands of Fletcher as it was suppose to be a seamless transition into a powerbomb. Wayne is caught with a kick to the face and tossed out the ring as Aussie Open take out Komander with a cutter. Pin attempt made as Komander kicks out as we head into another set of commercial breaks. We are back as Komander is being manhandled by Davis. Fletcher tags himself in as he misses a running clothesline. This gives Komander the opening he needs to tag in Wayne. Wayne comes in with a corkscrew uppercut on Fletcher, and a thrust kick on Davis. Another uppercut on Fletcher and a dropkick on Davis as Wayne is coming in hot! Wayne connects with another dropkick that sends Davis outside the ring. Wayne delivers a modified version of a cutter on Fletcher before diving outside the ring to crash into Davis. Wayne to the top now as he connects with a frog splash on Fletcher for a near fall. Fletcher catches Wayne by the tights as we see a series of reversals now. Fletcher gets the best of the sequences as plants Wayne with a snap suplex! Aussie Open looking for some double team action when Komander kicks Fletcher in the face! Komander coming from off the ropes as Davis catches him and plants him with a powerbomb, followed by a piledriver! Fletcher is tagged as Nick Wayne is fighting both of them in a 2-on-1 predicament. Fletcher and Davis catch him and deliver a double forearm strike to his face! Aussie Ooen catch him off the top rope for the Coriolis to end this one.

Winner:Aussie Open (11:00)

Rating:***

Great tag match! Nice seeing Komander and Nick team up again as I was talking about their great chemistry on my Rampage review from yesterday. You don’t suppose Tony Khan is reading our stuff on here do you? You’d be surprised…

Tony Schiavone interviews Nick afterwards to talk annout how bright of a career he has ahead of him in AEW. Nick stress but he wonders why Darby Allin forgave AR Fox last week. Darby comes out to answer his question. Darby doesn’t want to live with the hate as that’s why he forgave AR and wants for Wayne to do so as well on his time, and on his terms. Darby wants for Nick to be in his corner at ALL OUT as he challenges Luchasaurus for the TNT title. Christian and the champ come out as Christian talks about how he spoke so much about Nick’s dad that he should’ve asked what her mom’s name is folks! That’s okay as Christian feels he need to slide into her DMs and change that. Christian can’t believe Darby didn’t speak to Nick’s parents for two years as he wonders if Darby is trying to pass off as a decent human being. Christian talks about how Chicago can smell a loser a mile away as he wants Nick to carry a towel at ringside. That towel is going to be to save Darby as it’s going to be a bloody, one-sided beat down!

Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta join us we see Claudio beat the crap out of Wheeler! Claudio admires Wheeler for taking a beating and getting back up without moaning, and groaning, unlike Eddie Kingston. Claudio thought that by Eddie going to Japan, maybe it would harden him, make him tougher. Far as Claudio is concerned it didn’t as he lost even more respect for him. We now see Eddie Kingston with Shibata as he calls Claudio a coward as Shibata pulls out his phone with an automated message that screams to Claudio and Yuta they suck! Funny stuff as we head into our next commercial break.

We’re back as we get a recap of Ruby Soho and Kris Statlander’s feud as Lexi is with Saraya and Ruby now. Saraya talks about how awesome she is as she’s now stuck here in the United States with all the smelling people. Ruby talks about how Statlander has yet to beat her in AEW as Outcasts promises to bring all the gold home after Sunday. Toni Storm is brought up but they don’t go into details as they admit she seems to be off her rocker. In either case, all eyes is set on ALL OUT for the girls.

Tony Schiavone joins us once again as he introduces Dennis Rodman. I can’t believe it’s been twenty-five years and more since the Bulls Dynasty! Man I feel old! Tony wants to know what Dennis is doing in AEW as Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, Satnam Sighn, Jay Lethal, and Sonjay Dutt crash the party. Jeff talks about how they all have something in common which is greatness! Jeff brings up Dennis time in the NWO as they don’t officially mention it officially as he wants for Rodman to join their faction. Rodman talks about how it’s his first time back here in thirteen years as Jarrett cuts him off to demand an answer. Rodman talks about how he whooped Shaquille O’Neil’s ass who’s as just about the same size as Satnam! Sonjay has them all exit the ring to talk as Sonjay wants Rodman to join but gets tossed! The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn come out as Team Jarrett makes its exit. They challenge them to a fight right there on the spot as Billy Gunn talks about ain’t no way he’s fighting twice in one night. The challenge is made to put the Trios titles on the line at ALL OUT against Team Jarrett tomorrow night! Challenge accepted!

Video package of Shane Taylor vs Samoa Joe at ALL OUT is shown.

MATCH 3: Britt Baker, Shida, Kris Statlander vs Saraya, Tony Storm, Ruby Soho

Statlander and Storm open this match up with a lockup as Statlander shoves her on her booty. Storm comes back with a nice shove ov her own. Storm tries for a crossbody but it backfires as Statlander body slams her. Storm with a series of kicks, followed by stomps as she does too much showboating. The showboating backfires as Statlander dropkicks her in the corner. Baker tagged in as she delivers a dropkick followed by the switchblade takedown. Shida and Ruby are tagged in now. Saraya comes in with a kick to the midsection as Ruby comes in to help. Shida tries to hit Ruby, who’s in the corner as Ruby moves out the way in time. Shida comes pretty close to hitting Baker as Ruby slams Shida’s head to the canvas as we head into our next set of ad breaks. We are back as Saraya is kicked silly by Statlander. Shida comes in a kick to Ruby’s head as Storm plants her with a back suplex. Britt rocks Storm with a thrust kick to the face! Meanwhile, Saraya plants Britt with a spinning kick to the temple. Ststlander laysnout Saraya with a spinning slam for a near fall. Toni Storm can’t believe it as she’s beside herself as Ruby and Britt are swinging wildly at one another. Britt tries to go for the curb stomp as Ruby moves out the way in time. Meanwhile, Toni Storm distracts the referee while Saraya sprays Britt in the face with that damn can of spray paint as Ruby picks up the win for her team.

Winner:Outcasts (9:00)

Rating:**

Not too shabby…

Adam Cole joins us now as he has a message for Dark Order which is Cole and MJF will retain their tag titles as they are just getting started with their title reign. Cole also tries to take the time to read a message from MJF on DARK ORDER but it’s a bit too censored for TV as we head to our next set of commercials.

We are back as Lexi is with Kris Statlander as Statlander promises to stop all of Outcasts shenanigans tomorrow night at ALL OUT. Speaking of Outcasts, they come out as Ruby gets in Statlander’s face. Looks like things are about to go down when Saraya steps in to tell Statlander to shut up, stupid b*tch as Ruby will see her tomorrow! Good stuff!

MATCH 4: GPA vs Powerhouse Hobbs

And a powerslam later it’s over! HAHAHAHAAHAHAHAAHA!

Winner:P-P-P-P-Powerhouse Hobbs (5 seconds)

Rating:NR

SQUASH…SQUASH…SQUASH!!!

Miro comes out as he and Hobbs go swinging at one another for a bit before Hobbs retreats through the audience. Kevin Kelly gives a rundown of tomorrow nights AEW ALL OUT as ticket prices are dropping at

alarming rate. I’m hearing from friends in the community and podcasting family that they are going a slow as $10 folks! Woof!

We are back as Orange Cassidy talks about how he’s faced some of the best wrestlers in the world as he talks about Moxley being among the best. Cassidy gives Moxley credit for putting AEW on his shoulders. Cassidy promises to take the burden of AEW off Moxley’s shoulders because he doesn’t have a catchphrase.

MATCH 5: Jay White vs Dax Harwood

Nice knife-edge chop by Jay White as he quickly escapes to the outside to showboat as Dax looks on pissed. Jay with a headlock takedown as he’s sent into the ropes. Dax connects with a few chops of his own as Jay retreats into the arms of Bullet Club Gold as we head into our final set of ad breaks. We are back as Jay plants Dax in the corner with a snapping suplex, and a series of mud stomps. Another chop to the chest as Dax comes back with a chop of his own. Dax misses a body splash as Jay connects with a ddt for a near fall. Jay with another knife chop tot he chest of Dax, followed by a headlock. Dax comes to a vertical base to get an offensive rollup on White for a kickout. Both men now trading off chops as Bullet Club Gold watch at ringside. Dax knocks Jay down with a big right hand before setting him up on the top rope. Dax with an avalanche superplex! What a spot, what a spot! Dax misses a diving headbutt as wait a minute there’s one more set of ad breaks! We’re back as Dax connects with a suplex and a brain buster for a near fall. Cash looks on very concerned as Dax and Jay struggle to get back to a vertical base. Jay rolls out of the ring as Dax gives chase. Ref is connecting both men down as Dax delivers a series of chops to Jay White. Dax tosses Jay back in as Jay tries to avoid him. Dax with one mean chop to the chest as Jay comes back with a chop of his own! Dax tosses him back in the ring as Jay quickly delivers a dragon screw leg whip! This is followed with side driver by Jay as he goes for the cover and another kickout folks! Dax beheads Jay with a clothesline as he swings and misses but connects with a piledriver for another kickout! Jay propped up on the top rope as Jay shifted his white for an avalanche crossbody but it’s a near fall! Oh so close! Both men now trading chops as May sends him into the steel post, shoulders first, followed by a uranagi for a near fall. Sleeper suplex follows by Jay White as he’s calling for the bladerunner! Dax uses the top rope as a weapon to setup the slingshot powerbomb for a another near fall! Dax goes for a sharpshooter as the rest of Bullet Club pull him out. Jay connects with blade runner from out of nowhere as he rolls Dax into the ring. Dax with a rollup from out of nowhere but it’s a kickout as Jay connects with the blade runner finally to end this one! Cash is stunned!

Post-match, Cash is ambushed as Young Bucks come out to make the save to a chorus of boos from the Chicago crowd. Bucks offer a handshake as the fans chant CM Punk! FTR walks away from the handshakes to end this episode.

Winner:Jay White

Rating:***

Great main event!!

End of Show

