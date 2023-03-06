wrestling / News
AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 Date & Location Announced
March 5, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has made the date and location for Double or Nothing 2023 official. The company announced during tonight’s Revolution that the PPV will take place on May 28th in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The news confirms what Tony Khan had originally suggested would be the case. The show regularly takes place in Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend, so the news isn’t a shocker. The show will take place at the T-Mobile Arena.
