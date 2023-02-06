Tony Khan Suggests AEW Double Or Nothing Set For Las Vegas Over Memorial Day Weekend

AEW has not yet announced the date and location for Double or Nothing 2023, but Tony Khan recently suggested that it will hold to previous years. The show has taken place in Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend for the years when COVID wasn’t a factor in the scheduling, and Khan hinting in an appearance on the Mark Hoke Show that this will be the case in 2023 as well.

“Yes, you should,” Khan said when asked if Memorial Day Weekend plans should be made, according to Fightful. “I can’t wait. I really believe we’ve built something really special in Las Vegas with Double or Nothing weekend for the local fans in Vegas and fans who travel all over the world to be part of Double or Nothing every year.”

He continued, “Absolutely, as long as I can make it happen, which I think will be for many decades to come, I expect Double or Nothing to be part of the Las Vegas calendar and Memorial Day in Las Vegas is about AEW now. Memorial Day weekend is a very important American holiday and we’ve built a nice tradition there over the weekend, and on Sunday in particular, we’ve had a lot of success, and I would love to Double or Nothing in Las Vegas and I expect to.”

As of now, AEW has yet to confirm the date and location of the show. Last year’s iteration was at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 29th, 2022.