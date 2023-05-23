– AEW and Joe Hand Promotions have announced that AEW Double or Nothing will be shown at select movie theaters, bars, and restaurants this weekend. Fans can look up where they will be able to check out the event in theaters at the Joe Hand Promotions website. Here’s the full press release:

AEW AND JOE HAND PROMOTIONS BRING “AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING” TO SELECT THEATERS, BARS AND RESTAURANTS ON SUNDAY, MAY 28

May 23, 2023 – AEW and Joe Hand Promotions will bring the highly-anticipated annual AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING pay-per-view event to select theaters, bars and restaurants across North America on Sunday, May 28 starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Taking place live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in front of a packed house, fans across the United States can catch the action in participating AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Emagine Entertainment, Galaxy Theatres and additional theaters nationwide. Additionally, select bars and restaurants will be distributing the event. Fans in Canada can catch the event in select Landmark Cinemas and Cineplex locations.

The red-hot card for AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING includes the following match-ups:

• AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin

• AEW Women’s World Championship: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm

• AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett • AEW TNT Championship Ladder Match: Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage • TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

• AEW International Championship Blackjack Battle Royal: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. 20 Other Competitors

• Anarchy in the Arena: Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta) vs. The Elite (Hangman Adam Page, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks)

• Unsanctioned Match: Chris Jericho vs. Adam Cole

*Additional matches may be announced in the lead-up to Sunday’s event.

“We are proud of our partnership with AEW and excited to see continued growth in bars and restaurants for the upcoming DOUBLE OR NOTHING event on May 28,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President, Joe Hand Promotions. “There’s truly nothing like watching AEW with a group of friends and enjoying the action, and now fans can do that at select Dave & Buster’s, Tom’s Watch Bar locations and many of America’s premier movie theaters.”

To locate a theater, bar or restaurant showing AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING fans can check the Joe Hand Promotions’ website at https://www.joehandpromotions.com/content/aew-in-theaters/