AEW Dynamite Spikes To All-Time Second-Best Rating, Viewership Hits Four-Month High

CM Punk continues to do good business for AEW, as the rating for Dynamite was the best since the show’s debut episode. Wednesday night’s show brought in a 0.48 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.172 million viewers, up 37.1% and 20.2% from last week’s 0.35 demo rating and 975,000.

The demo rating was the best for Dynamite since the show’s premiere drew a 0.68 back in October of 2019, while the audience was the best since the show’s first unopposed episode on April 14 when NXT moved to Tuesdays. Punk’s debut was clearly a big factor in that ratings increase.

Dynamite ranked #1 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, and was #4 in all television shows for the night behind only CBS’ Big Brother (0.95 demo rating/3.804 million viewers), NBC’s America’s Got Talent (0.68/5.79 million), and the season premiere of Masterchef on FOX (0.57/2.412 million).

Dynamite is averaging a 0.32 demo rating and 845,000 in 2021 to date, up from a 0.30 demo rating and 794,000 for the same time period in 2020.