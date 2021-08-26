wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite Spikes To All-Time Second-Best Rating, Viewership Hits Four-Month High

August 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk AEW Dynamite

CM Punk continues to do good business for AEW, as the rating for Dynamite was the best since the show’s debut episode. Wednesday night’s show brought in a 0.48 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.172 million viewers, up 37.1% and 20.2% from last week’s 0.35 demo rating and 975,000.

The demo rating was the best for Dynamite since the show’s premiere drew a 0.68 back in October of 2019, while the audience was the best since the show’s first unopposed episode on April 14 when NXT moved to Tuesdays. Punk’s debut was clearly a big factor in that ratings increase.

Dynamite ranked #1 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, and was #4 in all television shows for the night behind only CBS’ Big Brother (0.95 demo rating/3.804 million viewers), NBC’s America’s Got Talent (0.68/5.79 million), and the season premiere of Masterchef on FOX (0.57/2.412 million).

Dynamite is averaging a 0.32 demo rating and 845,000 in 2021 to date, up from a 0.30 demo rating and 794,000 for the same time period in 2020.

