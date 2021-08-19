AEW Dynamite Viewership Sees Slight Drop, Ratings Steady for Houston Show

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show saw a slight drop in viewership, and the show finished with an audience of 975,000 viewers.

Last night’s show was held at the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas. AEW Dynamite viewership was down from last week’s audience, which was 979,000 viewers.

Meanwhile on the ratings front, numbers held steady in the P18-49 key demo. This week’s live TNT broadcast drew a 0.35 rating. That’s identical to last week’s 0.35 rating. Overall, Dynamite ranked No. 4 in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

Last night’s show saw MJF submit Chris Jericho in the main event. Also, Sting teamed with Darby Allin against 2.0 in Sting’s first wrestling match on TNT in over 20 years.

Hannity topped the viewership for the evening with 3.742 million viewers. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills topped the ratings in the key demo for Thursday night with a 0.40 rating.