AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Draws 1.273 Million Viewers, Falls Just Short of WWE Raw Rating

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the overnight ratings for last night’s special Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show marked AEW’s first show in Queens, New York, which was a sellout at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Numbers were up across the board for last night’s show, which featured a jam-packed lineup including a non-title classic between Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega that went to a thirty-minute, time limit draw. However, AEW fell just short of this week’s edition of WWE Raw in the ratings, ending AEW’s two-week run where Dynamite beat Raw in the key demo.

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam finished with an average overnight audience of 1.273 million viewers. That’s an increase of about 98,000 viewers from last week’s audience of 1.175 million viewers. The viewership was the third-highest ever for AEW Dynamite.

The live TNT broadcast finished with a 0.48 rating, or 627,000 viewers, in the P18-49 key demo. Ratings in the key demo increased from last week’s 0.44 rating. However, the show fell just behind the rating in the key demo for Monday Night Raw this week, which drew a 0.49 in the demo. Dynamite’s rating was the third-highest ever for the program’s history in the key demo.

While the show fell short of beating the post-All Out episode of Dynamite (1.319 million viewers & 0.526 in the demo), there is still cause for celebration for AEW and TNT. Per Showbuzz Daily, the AEW show topped the ratings for original cable programming in the key demo for the evening, beating Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which finished with a 0.39 rating.

Elsewhere, Thurston also noted tough competition in the form of many premieres during last night’s AEW broadcast. FOX’s The Masked Singer topped the overall numbers for the night with a 1.11 rating in the key demo and 4.7 million viewers. Meanwhile, The Five on FOX News topped viewership for cable programming on Wednesday night with 3.426 million viewers.

