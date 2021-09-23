wrestling / News
AEW News: Tonight’s Dynamite Taping Sells Out, Guests Backstage
September 22, 2021 | Posted by
– Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam taping is a legitimate sell-out, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the company fully sold out Arthur Ashe stadium for tonight’s tapings and the lines to get into the show were very long.
Sources at the venue said that they were thrilled with the results and “can’t wait” to have AEW come back in the future.
– The site also reports that Homicide and Prince Nana are among those visiting backstage at the show.
More Trending Stories
- Bryan Danielson Says WWE Asked Him Not To Do ‘Yes’ Chants In AEW
- Jim Ross On Gerald Brisco’s Role In Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart At WrestleMania 13, Brisco Helping WWE Find & Create New Stars
- Alexa Bliss Denies Report of 1,500 Fans Leaving During Raw Segment
- Becky Lynch Admits She Told Asuka About Pregnancy Prior To WWE Raw Segment Last Year