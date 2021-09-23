AEW News: Tonight’s Dynamite Taping Sells Out, Guests Backstage

– Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam taping is a legitimate sell-out, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the company fully sold out Arthur Ashe stadium for tonight’s tapings and the lines to get into the show were very long.

Sources at the venue said that they were thrilled with the results and “can’t wait” to have AEW come back in the future.

– The site also reports that Homicide and Prince Nana are among those visiting backstage at the show.