AEW Dynamite May Not Be Switching Time Slots On West Coast After All

It was reported earlier this week that AEW Dynamite may be moving to a different time slot for the West Coast. It was believed that the show would start airing live on October 27 on the West Coast, as opposed to airing on tape delay as it had been.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that at least for Wednesday’s episode, the new TV schedule reveals Dynamite airing from 10 PM to 12 AM in the Pacific time zone and 11 PM to 1 AM in the Mountain time zone. The Mountain time zone now gets the West Coast feed instead of the East Coast feed. It’s possible it could air even later than that because of NHL coverage, which could go past the three hour mark. There will also be a post-game show with Wayne Gretsky.