AEW Dynamite Reportedly Moving to Live Airings on West Coast

AEW Dynamite is aiming to go live on both coasts, according to a new report. This morning’s Wrestling Observer Radio saw Dave Meltzer report that starting on October 27th, Dynamite’s return to Wednesday nights, the show will begin airing live on the west coast as opposed to the time zone delay that is typical to keep a show in prime time.

There’s no word on how or if this will affect Dynamite’s ratings at this time. Dynamite aired on Saturday night this weekend and will do so again next week on TNT.