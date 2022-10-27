– Showbuzz Daily has Wednesday’s television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Dynamite returned to its normal night and timeslot this week after being preempted last week for the MLB Playoffs. As a result, Dynamite ran head-to-head against WWE NXT for the first time since April 2021.

With Dynamite back on its regular night, numbers were predictably back up. Last night’s show averaged 997,000 viewers. It was just below a million viewers, but it up overall from last week’s audience of 752,000 viewers. For comparison, the last AEW Dynamite show on Wednesday night before the MLB preemption drew 983,000 viewers, so last night’s show was also slightly higher than the last Wednesday episode.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Dynamite drew an average 0.32 rating. The number increased from last week’s 0.26 rating. The number is identical to the last Wednesday night edition of Dynamite before the preemption last week, which also drew a 0.32 rating.

Dynamite managed to stay in the Top 5 of the rankings for cable originals on Wednesday, while NBA game coverage on ESPN dominated the ratings. Real Housewives on Bravo also came out ahead of Dynamite at No. 4. Dynamite on Tuesday ranked No. 8 last week. Dynamite ranked No. 4 for the last Wednesday night episode before the preemption.

The LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets game topped the ratings for Wednesday cable originals with a 0.76 rating in the key demo. FNC’s Tucker Carlson Tonight topped cable viewership with 3.875 million viewers.