AEW Dynamite Numbers Drop for Two-Year Anniversary Show, Loses No. 1 Ratings Slot

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show celebrated Dynamite’s two-year anniversary on TNT and was headlined by a Casino Ladder Match to crown a new No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship. Nonetheless, the show still saw a drop in viewership and numbers from last week.

Last night’s AEW Dynamite anniversary show drew an average overnight audience of 1.053 million viewers on TNT. This is the lowest since the Sept. 1 show, which drew 1.047 million viewers. Viewership was down by about 99,000 viewers from last week’s show, which drew a viewership of 1.152 million.

Ratings in the P18-49 key demo were also down. The live TV broadcast drew a 0.37, or approximately 480,000 viewers, in the key demo, which is down from last week’s rating of 0.45. In the main event, Adam Hangman Page made a surprise return to win the Casino Ladder Match and become the new No. 1 contender for the world title.

Dynamite did face some tough competition on Wednesday night, with the MLB Wildcard game between the LA Dodgers and the Arizona Cardinals on TBS. The game unseated Dynamite from its No. 1 ratings slot the show has held for a while now.

Per Showbuzz Daily, The MLB Wildcard game topped the ratings and viewership for the evening with a 1.73 rating in the key demo and 6.6.73 million viewers. Dynamite ranked No. 4 for Wednesday night, behind Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo and Inside the MLB on TBS. Both those shows drew a 0.39 rating in the key demo.