– Showbuzz Daily has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s episode of Dynamite had to contend with some major competition, with the MLB World Series Game 4 airing on FOX at the same time, plus live NBA coverage on ESPN.

Numbers for last night’s Dynamite were down across the board, but the show still managed to rank in the Top 5 of cable originals for Wednesday. Of course, most eyeballs were dedicated to the World Series broadcast on FOX, which drew 11.8 million viewers and drew a 2.78 rating in the key demo.

Last night’s AEW Dynamite drew an average audience of 911,000 viewers. The audience fell from last week’s show, which drew 997,000 viewers.

Ratings also fell in the P18-49 key demo. Dynamite drew a 0.29 rating for last night’s episode. The number fell from last week’s 0.32 rating in the same key demo.

Dynamite ranked No. 3 for the night behind the NBA regular season games on ESPN. Dynamite ranked at No. 5 last week.

The Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game on ESPN topped the ratings for cable originals on Wednesday with a 0.49 rating. FNC’s The Five topped cable viewership with 3.592 million viewers.