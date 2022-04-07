AEW Dynamite Draws Slight Increase in Viewing Audience, Still Below 1 Million

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were fairly comparable to last week, though there were some slight increases in the overall and key demo viewership.

While the average audience slightly rose this week, AEW Dynamite still fell below the one million viewers mark. Last night’s live TBS broadcast finished with an average audience of 989,000 viewers. That’s up slightly from last week’s audience of 979,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demographic, Dynamite drew a 0.38 rating, or 496,000 viewers. The rating is similar to last week’s show, which also drew a 0.38. However, it’s a smidge higher in the actual demo viewership, as last week’s show drew 492,000 viewers in the demo.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite finished at No. 2 in the ratings for Wednesday, behind only the NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks on ESPN. Last week’s show ranked No. 3, so Dynamite remained in the top three of the ratings chart and moved up one slot.

NBA topped the ratings for the day with a 0.44. The Five on FOX News was first in Wednesday viewership with 3.753 million viewers.

AEW Dynamite last night on TBS: 989,000 viewers

P18-49: 0.38 (496,000) Comparable to recent weeks. 📊 More demos & analysis: https://t.co/1SscdBCpr8 pic.twitter.com/SJlTXOnTck — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) April 7, 2022