AEW Dynamite Numbers Increase for Quake at the Lake, Tops Ratings for Wednesday

– Showbuzz Daily has the TV numbers for last night’s Quake at the Lake edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were up overall this week, but the show still fell under one million viewers. Dynamite did manage another No. 1 in the ratings victory for Wednesday.

Last night’s show saw Jon Moxley take on “Lionheart” Chris Jericho in the main event, defending the AEW Interim World Championship. Moxley won, and then reigning AEW World Champion CM Punk made his return to TV, seemingly to set up a future title unification match with Moxley.

Last night’s live TBS broadcast averaged 972,000 viewers. That’s slightly up from last week’s viewership of 938,000 viewers.

The rating in the P18-49 key demo also saw an increase. Last night’s show drew an average 0.33 rating, which is a slight increase from last week’s 0.32 rating.

AEW Dynamite once again topped the ratings for cable programming on Wednesday, maintaining its No. 1 ranking from last week. The Five on FNC topped the viewership for Wednesday with 3.742 million viewers. Dynamite ranked No. 7 overall including primetime broadcasts. Dynamite has also made it to No. 1 in the ratings for cable originals for the last eight out of 10 weeks (h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston).