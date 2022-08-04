AEW Dynamite Numbers Slightly Fall This Week, Tops Cable TV Ratings for Wednesday

– Showbuzz Daily has the TV numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Numbers were slightly down in the total viewing audience and key demo numbers, but the show still managed to top the ratings for cable originals on Wednesday.

Last night’s live TBS broadcast averaged 938,000 viewers. The number is slightly down from last week’s show, which averaged 976,000 viewers.

The P18-49 key demo also fell slightly. This week’s AEW Dynamite drew an average 0.32 rating, which is a slight decrease from last week’s 0.33 rating in the key demo.

With no live sports as competition last night, Dynamite was still able top to dominate the ratings chart for cable originals, letting the show slide into the No. 1 slot after ranking No. 2 last week. Additionally, Dynamite ranked No. 10 including broadcast primetime programming (h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston). Tucker Carlson Tonight on FNC topped the viewership for Wednesday with 3.113 million viewers.

Next week’s edition of Dynamite will be a special-themed Quake at the Lake show, featuring Jon Moxley defending the AEW Interim World Championship against “Lionheart” Chris Jericho in the main event. Also, Darby Allin will face Brody King in a Coffin Match. The card will be held on August 10 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The show will be broadcast live on TBS.