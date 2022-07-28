AEW Dynamite Ratings & Viewership Increase for Fight for the Fallen

– Showbuzz Daily has the TV numbers for last night’s Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite. Overall TV viewership and the key demo rating saw increases this week, though the show still came in at under one million viewers.

Last night’s live TBS broadcast featured Jon Moxley successfully defending the AEW Interim World Championship against Rush. Also, AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa defended her title against Miyu Yamashita in a rematch. In the main event, Bryan Danielson returned to the ring following an injury layoff, losing to Jericho Appreciation Society member Daniel Garcia in a huge upset.

AEW Dynamite drew an average 976,000 viewers. Viewership increased about 66,000 viewers from last week’s show, which drew 910,000 viewers.

The P18-49 key ratings demo also increased for Dynamite this week. Dynamite drew an average 0.33 rating, slightly up from last week’s 0.32 rating in the same key demo.

While numbers were up in the key demo this week, Dynamite came in second in the cable rankings due to the New York Mets vs. New York MLB broadcast on ESPN. The MLB show topped the ratings for cable originals on Wednesday with 0.50. Meanwhile, The Five on FNC topped viewership for Wednesday with 3.281 million viewers. The Fyter Fest Week 2 edition of Dynamite slotted in at No. 1 last week.