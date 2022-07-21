AEW Dynamite Rating Steady, Viewership Slips For Fyter Fest Week 2

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite held even in the ratings, with the audience slightly down from last week. Wednesday night’s show drew a 0.32 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 910,000 viewers. Those numbers are even with and down 3.4% from the previous week’s 0.32 demo rating and audience of 942,000.

Both numbers for the show were the lowest (or tied for the lowst in the demo’s case) since the June 22nd episode brought in a 0.31 and 878,000 viewers. Dynamite still won the night for cable originals per Showbuzz Daily. The overall night on TV was won by CBS’ Big Brother which drew a 0.7 demo rating and 3.535 million viewers.

Dynamite is averaging a 0.363 demo rating and 957,000 viewers in 2022 to date, compared to a 0.306 demo rating and 807,000 viewers for the same time period in 2021.