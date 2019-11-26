wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite To Be Part of TNT’s ‘Batweek’ Themed Programming
– AEW is getting in on TNT’s Batman-themed programming week in honor of the Dark Knight. Newsarama reports that this week’s Dynamite will be part of the network’s Batweek, which will see all the modern live-action Batman films along with Wonder Woman and Suicide Squad air in a marathon on TNT.
AEW’s tie-in is not yet clear, but it is listed in the schedule:
* November 25th
8:00 PM ET/PT – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
11:15 PM ET/PT – Batman (1989)
* November 26th
8:00 PM ET/PT – Batman Begins
10:45 PM ET/PT – Batman Returns
* November 27th
5:30 PM ET/PT – Batman Returns
8:00 PM ET/PT – AEW Dynamite
10:00 PM ET/PT – The Lego Batman Movie
* November 28th
12:00 p.m.-8:00 PM ET/PT – Thanksgiving Movie Marathon
8:00 PM ET/PT – The Dark Knight
11:30 PM ET/PT – Batman & Robin
* November 29th
12 p.m.-8:00 PM ET/PT – Day After Thanksgiving Day Movie Marathon
8:00 PM ET/PT – Wonder Woman
11:00 PM ET/PT – Batman Forever
* November 30st
12:30 PM ET/PT – Batman & Robin
3:00 PM ET/PT – Batman Returns
5:30 PM ET/PT – Batman Forever
8:00 PM ET/PT – Batman (1989)
10:45 PM ET/PT – The Dark Knight
* December 1st
10:00 a.m. ET/PT – Batman Begins
1:00 PM ET/PT –The Dark Knight
4:30 PM ET/PT – The Dark Knight Rises
8:00 PM ET/PT – Suicide Squad
10:30 PM ET/PT – Suicide Squad
