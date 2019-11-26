AEW Dynamite To Be Part of TNT’s ‘Batweek’ Themed Programming

– AEW is getting in on TNT’s Batman-themed programming week in honor of the Dark Knight. Newsarama reports that this week’s Dynamite will be part of the network’s Batweek, which will see all the modern live-action Batman films along with Wonder Woman and Suicide Squad air in a marathon on TNT.

AEW’s tie-in is not yet clear, but it is listed in the schedule:

* November 25th

8:00 PM ET/PT – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

11:15 PM ET/PT – Batman (1989)

* November 26th

8:00 PM ET/PT – Batman Begins

10:45 PM ET/PT – Batman Returns

* November 27th

5:30 PM ET/PT – Batman Returns

8:00 PM ET/PT – AEW Dynamite

10:00 PM ET/PT – The Lego Batman Movie

* November 28th

12:00 p.m.-8:00 PM ET/PT – Thanksgiving Movie Marathon

8:00 PM ET/PT – The Dark Knight

11:30 PM ET/PT – Batman & Robin

* November 29th

12 p.m.-8:00 PM ET/PT – Day After Thanksgiving Day Movie Marathon

8:00 PM ET/PT – Wonder Woman

11:00 PM ET/PT – Batman Forever

* November 30st

12:30 PM ET/PT – Batman & Robin

3:00 PM ET/PT – Batman Returns

5:30 PM ET/PT – Batman Forever

8:00 PM ET/PT – Batman (1989)

10:45 PM ET/PT – The Dark Knight

* December 1st

10:00 a.m. ET/PT – Batman Begins

1:00 PM ET/PT –The Dark Knight

4:30 PM ET/PT – The Dark Knight Rises

8:00 PM ET/PT – Suicide Squad

10:30 PM ET/PT – Suicide Squad