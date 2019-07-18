AEW Fight For The Fallen Attendance Under 5,000 Paid, Turner Executives Were At The Show

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW Fight for the Fallen drew just under 5,000 paid attendees at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. It wasn’t completely sold out, as there weer several hundred tickets put on sale days after production moved in. Around 300 were left unsold. However, the building was said to be “more than the capacity” it was set up for before production details were released.

It was also noted that several major executives from Turner were at the show. The packed crowd, as well as the overness of the wrestlers with that crowd, was more impressive to the than the executives had previously thought.