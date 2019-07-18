wrestling / News
AEW Fight For The Fallen Attendance Under 5,000 Paid, Turner Executives Were At The Show
July 18, 2019 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW Fight for the Fallen drew just under 5,000 paid attendees at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. It wasn’t completely sold out, as there weer several hundred tickets put on sale days after production moved in. Around 300 were left unsold. However, the building was said to be “more than the capacity” it was set up for before production details were released.
It was also noted that several major executives from Turner were at the show. The packed crowd, as well as the overness of the wrestlers with that crowd, was more impressive to the than the executives had previously thought.
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Says He and Becky Lynch Have Great Chemistry: ‘Those Critics Might Be a Little Jealous’
- Wade Barrett Recalls Funny Story of Brock Lesnar Yelling at Kid Who Followed Him Into Bathroom at a Gym
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Awareness Around CTE in Wrestling and Other Sports, How Chris Nowinski Got Him More Interested in CTE Research
- Jeff Hardy Was Passed Out In Public Stairwell When Police Found Him Prior to Arrest