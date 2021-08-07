wrestling / News
AEW Files New Trademark for Elite GM Mobile Game
– Fightful reports that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) filed a trademark earlier this month for the company’s mobile game, AEW Elite General Manager. The “Elite General Manager” trademark was filed on August 3, and the listing is available at the United States Patent & Trademark Office website.
Previously, trademarks were filed related to the game last year under “Elite GM” and “AEW: Elite GM” last September. The USPTO listing from this month had the following description:
Mark For: ELITE GENERAL MANAGER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of downloadable game software; Downloadable computer game software for use on mobile and cellular phones; Downloadable electronic game software for use on handheld computers and mobile gaming devices; Downloadable video game software.
