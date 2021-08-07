AEW Files New Trademark for Elite GM Mobile Game

– Fightful reports that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) filed a trademark earlier this month for the company’s mobile game, AEW Elite General Manager. The “Elite General Manager” trademark was filed on August 3, and the listing is available at the United States Patent & Trademark Office website.

Previously, trademarks were filed related to the game last year under “Elite GM” and “AEW: Elite GM” last September. The USPTO listing from this month had the following description: