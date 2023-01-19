AEW Filming Jay Briscoe Tribute Show Tonight After Dynamite

AEW is set to film a ROH tribute show for Jay Briscoe tonight after Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Twitter that the special will tape tonight after Dynamite and Rampage, and will be available free to watch on ROH Honor Club.

The announcement notes:

“Thank you all watching Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS tonight!

We’re just getting started, we have a great live show for you all, + after the live show we’ll film a special ROH tribute to the late great Jay Briscoe which will be available soon free to everyone on Honor Club.”

PWInsider reports that several matches will be taped, and that Ian Riccaboni flew in to be part of the taping.