AEW Full Gear 2023 to Screen at Movie Theaters This Weekend

– PWInsider has confirmed that AEW Full Gear 2023 will be screening in select movie theaters across the country later this weekend, courtesy of Joe Hand Promotions. A listing of theaters where the pay-per-view event will be shown is also available at Joe Hand Promotions’ website.

AEW Full Gear 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, November 18. The event is being held at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.