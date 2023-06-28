wrestling / News
AEW Grand Slam Reportedly Set For September
June 28, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Wrestling Podcast reports that AEW Grand Slam is set to happen on September 20. Like the previous two events, the special episode of Dynamite will happen at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.
Last year’s Grand Slam was headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World title.
Sept 20th pic.twitter.com/Xrwl101TGS
— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) June 28, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Nova On How ECW Got Away With Using Licensed Music For Theme Songs Without Royalties
- WWE Reportedly Tried Using Match Announcements to ‘Vince-Proof’ Raw & Smackdown
- Backstage Update on Rick Steiner’s Incident at WrestleCon Not Affecting Bron Breakker in WWE NXT
- Note on Backstage Relationship Between The Young Bucks and FTR