AEW Grand Slam Reportedly Set For September

June 28, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jon Moxley Bryan Danielson AEW Grand Slam Dynamite, Tony Khan Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Wrestling Podcast reports that AEW Grand Slam is set to happen on September 20. Like the previous two events, the special episode of Dynamite will happen at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Last year’s Grand Slam was headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World title.

AEW Grand Slam, Joseph Lee

