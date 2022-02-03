AEW News: Gunn Club Jump Jungle Boy, Lance Archer Chokeslams Hangman Page On Dynamite

The Gunn Club (literally) took out Jungle Boy on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The stable found Jungle Boy backstage and took an opportunity to lay out their rival, beating the Tag Team Co-Champion up and throwing him out into the snow:

– Lance Archer got one over on Hangman Page on tonight’s show, as the two got into a brawl that ended with Archer chokeslamming Page onto steel steps: