AEW News: Gunn Club Jump Jungle Boy, Lance Archer Chokeslams Hangman Page On Dynamite
The Gunn Club (literally) took out Jungle Boy on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The stable found Jungle Boy backstage and took an opportunity to lay out their rival, beating the Tag Team Co-Champion up and throwing him out into the snow:
The #GunnClub (@RealBillyGunn, @theaustingunn & @coltengunn) throws @boy_myth_legend out in the literal cold in a 3-on-1 assault!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022
– Lance Archer got one over on Hangman Page on tonight’s show, as the two got into a brawl that ended with Archer chokeslamming Page onto steel steps:
Next week couldn't come soon enough as the #MurderHawkMonster @LanceHoyt gets a head start on the fight and puts the #AEW World Champion @theadampage through a table!#AEWDynamite is LIVE from Chicago, on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/ajdLpGh6zk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022