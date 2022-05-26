wrestling / News

AEW News: Impractical Jokers Stars Set For AEW Fanfest, Great-O-Khan Has Fun in Las Vegas

May 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impractical Jokes AEW FanFest Image Credit: AEW

– Two members of the Impractical Jokers cast are set for AEW FanFest this weekend. AEW announced that Q and Sal from the truTV series will be guests for the Acclaimed’s live show on Saturday, as you can see below:

– After interrupting the ROH World Tag Team Championship match on last night’s AEW Dynamite along with Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan had quite a time in Las Vegas. Will Ospreay posted some pics of his United Empire stablemate going wild in the city, and you can see the pics below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Impractical Jokers, The Great-O-Khan, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading