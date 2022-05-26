wrestling / News
AEW News: Impractical Jokers Stars Set For AEW Fanfest, Great-O-Khan Has Fun in Las Vegas
– Two members of the Impractical Jokers cast are set for AEW FanFest this weekend. AEW announced that Q and Sal from the truTV series will be guests for the Acclaimed’s live show on Saturday, as you can see below:
Get ready for a 🎤 drop! #TheAcclaimed’s @PlatinumMax & @Bowens_Official arrive at #AEWDoN Fan Fest for a LIVE Stage Show this SATURDAY (May 28) 5-6PM w/ guests @truTVjokers @SalVulcano & Q! Tickets on sale NOW – https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ
*General admission ticket req. for entry* pic.twitter.com/xcHDNAoksJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022
– After interrupting the ROH World Tag Team Championship match on last night’s AEW Dynamite along with Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan had quite a time in Las Vegas. Will Ospreay posted some pics of his United Empire stablemate going wild in the city, and you can see the pics below:
I’m actually crying 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UiUIWIyper
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) May 26, 2022
O’khan said I had to wait til afterwards to post this.
😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/e3TX1Jg9mi
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) May 26, 2022
